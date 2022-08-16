Bad Bunny Covers Harper’s BAZAAR September 2022 Issue

Rapper and singer Bad Bunny takes the cover story of American Harper’s BAZAAR Magazine‘s September 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer John Edmonds. In charge of styling was Yashua Simmons, with set design from Jesse Kaufmann, creative direction by Laura Genninger, and production by Eric Jacobson and Michael Wysocki at Hen’s Tooth Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christopher Vargas, groomer Ybelka Hurtado, and manicurist Natalia Paola Calderon. For the cover, Bad Bunny wears Louis Vuitton Men‘s jacket, shirt, couture skirt, and boots, Tiffany & Co. earrings and necklaces.

I’m taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want, so I get to live life more authentically. I don’t do it to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone. People on the outside can think that I have a strategy or I wear this to call for attention, but in reality I just know who I am.

My goal will be to do things that I enjoy, never to be a billionaire or whatever. If I don’t feel passionate about something, then I’m not going to do it, no matter how much it is. But, hey, if we get to a billion one day, then we get to a billion – Bad Bunny

Photography © John Edmonds for Harper’s BAZAAR, read more at harpersbazaar.com