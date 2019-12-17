in Covers, Editorial, Ford Models, Magazines, View Management

Giuliano Corazzina, Roman & Ibon Star in Herdes Magazine Chicagoan Issue

Chicago is an October sort of city even in Spring. -Nelson Algren

Herdes Magazine
Models Giuliano Corazzina at Ford Models, Roman at View Management, and Ibon at Trend Model Management take the pages of Herdes Magazine‘s V.VII Chicagoan edition. In charge of photography was Yoye Martin, with styling from Carlos Marán, and grooming by beauty artist Chrisondra Boyd at Ford Artist.

Photographer Yoye Martin – @yoye_photographer
Stylist: Carlos Marán – www.cmaran.com
Grooming: Chrisondra Boyd at Ford Artist
Models: Giuliano Corazzina at Ford Models, Roman at View Management, Ibon at Trend Model Management

For more of Herdes Magazine’s latest issue visit: www.herdesmagazine.com

