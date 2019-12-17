Models Giuliano Corazzina at Ford Models, Roman at View Management, and Ibon at Trend Model Management take the pages of Herdes Magazine‘s V.VII Chicagoan edition. In charge of photography was Yoye Martin, with styling from Carlos Marán, and grooming by beauty artist Chrisondra Boyd at Ford Artist.
