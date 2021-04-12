David Gandy is the Cover Star of Prestige Hong Kong April 2021 Issue

Supermodel David Gandy stars in the cover story of Prestige Hong Kong‘s April 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Olivier Yoan. In charge of styling was Hannah Beck, assisted by Bryony Hatrick, with production from Hannah Lemon. Grooming is work of beauty artist Larry King. Photo assistance by Yevgeniy and Dasha.

Honestly, I’ve never followed the crowd at any time in my life. I’ve never been one to do what everyone else does. It’s pack mentality, it’s safety. I’ve always been independent and happy to be myself, so that’s what I did in the modelling game. – Gandy

For the cover story Gandy is wearing selected pieces from Hermès, Marc-Antoine Barrois, Paul Smith, Oliver Spencer, Valentino, Prada, Ron Dorff, Olivia Von Halle, Grensons, and Fendi.

In many ways, I never look back. I never have regrets because I don’t think there’s much point, I think you should learn from failures and I’ve failed at millions of things … People used to laugh at me, because the day that something really successful came out, that evening I’d be really happy and the next day I’d be miserable. I’d always be thinking where to go from here, what’s next. My grandfather [who was in the Royal Marines] was the same … I don’t look back too much. Maybe I should; but it’s always constantly looking forward, forward. – Gandy

Photography © Olivier Yoan for Prestige Hong Kong – discover more at prestigeonline.com