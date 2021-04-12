Casual Looks: MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists models Finnlay Davis, Grace Musase, Cosmos Alexandre, and Louis Baines to star in their latest Spring Summer 2021 Chroma story lensed by fashion photographer Robbie Lawrence. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, with grooming from beauty artist Matt Mulhall, and production by Mamma Team. Video direction by Blue Laybourne.

