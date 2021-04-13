Discover BALMAIN X MALUMA Capsule Collection

Designer Olivier Rousteing and pop star Maluma team up for BALMAIN X MALUMA Limited-Edition Capsule Collection, that completely unites music and fashion. The collection explores brand’s modern DNA with the singer’s distinctive Caribbean spirit.

It’s been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting, as Olivier pushed me to design with him and sketch looks that I personally will wear off the stage and showcase high couture with a bit of Papi Juancho. This process was exciting as I have always dreamt to design one day, and I was happy to have a friend like Olivier let me express creatively through fashion. – Maluma

After the success of that VMA appearance, we knew we had to push our partnership further. That’s when Maluma and I began working closely together on a whole new line of designs intended for his tour. And, although the pandemic might have forced a rescheduling, we’ve decided to release our Balmain-Maluma collaboration as a special, limited-edition collection. Those one-of-a-kind Balmain-Maluma sneakers and ready-to-wear designs will be available across the globe, on April 12th.

At the same time that Maluma and I were working on these designs, the speakers inside the Balmain atelier were blasting out a continual loop that both inspired and reflected our work. I’ve pulled that selection of tunes together for our collaboration’s special playlist, which is now available on the Apple Music Signature platform. This Balmain-Maluma seamless mix of music and fashion makes perfect sense, of course. It reflects this house’s distinctive DNA, in which music and fashion are thoroughly intertwined—and neither Maluma nor I could ever conceive of fashion without a full helping of music (or vice-versa). – Olivier Rousteing