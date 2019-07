Fluorescence: William Los & Jack Leggat Star in DSCENE Magazine

Models William Los at I Love Models Management and Jack Leggat at Fashion Model Management star in Fluorescence story captured by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for our DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer Pre-Fall 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, with production from Katarina Djoric, and casting direction by Zarko Davinic. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chiara Bussei using L’Oreal Professionnel, and makeup artist Barbara Bonazza using Mac Cosmetics.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from CC Collection Corneliani, Manuel Ritz, Duelle by Dolores Bacchi & Simonetta Martini, Dondup, Gerlando Dispenza, James Vincent Milano, Gucci, Versace, Cristallonero, Les Hommes, Radà, Paciotti, Christian Pellizzari, Nove25, Les Homme, Naracamicie, Doppiaa, Wayeröb, Orciani, and Fausto Puglisi. Styling assistance by Fabiana Guigli and Anastasia Mariani.

Discover more of the story below:





Photography by Igor Cvoro – @igorcvoro

Styling by Stefano Guerrini – @stefano_guerrini

Production Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Casting Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic

Makeup Artist Barbara Bonazza using Mac Cosmetics

Hair Stylist Chiara Bussei using L’Oreal Professionnel

Stylist’s Assistants Fabiana Guigli and Anastasia Mariani

Models William Los at I Love Models Management, Jack Leggat at Fashion Model Management

