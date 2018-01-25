Breakthrough Star Filip Roseen Is The New Face of MISSONI

Breakthrough star on the scene FILIP ROSEEN books the MISSONI spring summer 2018 campaign alongside the insta-supermodel Kendall Jenner. The stunning campaign was photographed by Harley Weir at the spectacular White Sands National Monument. The shoot also features massive patchwork pieces by American artist Rachel Hayes.

Conceived by Angela Missoni and shot by star fashion photographer Harley Weir, top model Kendall Jenner appears sinuous and filiform; resonating mystique and glamour. The face is hidden by the extra-large, fluidly-draped brims of Missoni hats in concentric stripes, as though they were umbrellas grazing the shoulder and shielding her from the searing New Mexico sun. Visions of an ode to natural charm and beauty are sensually and boundlessly energized through color. An expression of Missoni’s language, color unfolds in iconic vertical-and-horizontal stripes as well as the heterogenous rectangles found in Rachel Hayes’ work: patchworks of soft, sensual polychromatic silk that create sumptuously fluid designs against the dazzling monocromia of the glimmering desert landscape. They become shaded, transparent backdrops superimposed upon the azure skies painted in the background while filtering rays of sunlight; fluttering flags, billowing sails distended by the wind. Trails of material and tails of color generate a spectacular continuum within the garment, transforming it into a pulsating and infinite emblem. – from Missoni

Filip is represented by PREMIUM Models in Paris, while his mother agency is Nisch Management in Stockholm. Scroll down for a behind the scenes video from the campaign shoot.

