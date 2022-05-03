in Burberry, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong Stars in Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand

Photographer Bert Sivakorn and actor Kanawut Traipipattanapong team up for SS22 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand

Actor Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong takes the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR MEN Thailand Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bert Sivakorn. In charge of styling was Nichakul Kitayanubhongse, with production from Jan Amarit Jinaya. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tiya, and makeup artist DearNaya. For the session Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong is wearing selected looks from Burberry by Riccardo Tisci.

