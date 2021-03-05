James Turlington Stars in GQ Style Mexico March 2021 Cover Story

Top model James Turlington at IMG Models takes the cover story of GQ Style Mexico‘s March 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Fernando Carrillo, with grooming from beauty artist James Mooney at Art Department, and production by A+ Productions.

For the story James is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Versace, Prada, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Dior, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Louis Vuitton, Junya Watanabe, and Dries Van Noten.

Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico – gq.com.mx

Images Courtesy of © Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com