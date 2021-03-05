in Atelier Management, Covers, David Roemer, Editorial, IMG Models, Magazines

James Turlington Stars in GQ Style Mexico March 2021 Cover Story

Photographer David Roemer and top model James Turlington team up for GQ Style Mexico

James Turlington
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management

Top model James Turlington at IMG Models takes the cover story of GQ Style Mexico‘s March 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Fernando Carrillo, with grooming from beauty artist James Mooney at Art Department, and production by A+ Productions.

For the story James is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Burberry, Versace, Prada, Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Dior, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Louis Vuitton, Junya Watanabe, and Dries Van Noten.

James Turlington
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
James Turlington
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
James Turlington
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management
GQ Style Mexico
Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico
Courtesy of © Atelier Management

Photography © David Roemer for GQ Style Mexico – gq.com.mx
Images Courtesy of © Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com

Coversmagazines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 Reasons Traditional Shaving Could Help Your Skin

3 Reasons Traditional Shaving Could Help Your Skin