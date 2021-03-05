<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Versace presented the latest Fall Winter 2021 menswear and womenswear collection today with a striking runway video. The Fall Winter 2021 season unfortunately due to the global pandemic is Versace’s only ready to wear collection presented behind the closed doors. Just as the rest of the fashion industry the label has opted for a no audience runway and a digital presentation due to safety measures.

Before the runway show Donatella Versace shared with the press: “Being a digital event has its advantages. One of them is the possibility of connecting with your audience whenever you think is the right moment. The decision to present the Fall/Winter 21 Collection a few days after the Milan Fashion Week doesn’t affect the fact that Versace remains a proud member of Camera della Moda and that the brand will always be a key player and a big supporter of the Italian fashion system. Fashion is an art and sometimes it has to work outside the usual path to fully blossom.”

The new collection also introduces the Versace maze print expected to become a new synonym of the fashion house. Present throughout the collection it is to remain a Versace staple just as the Medusa and the Barocco V have been for years now.

Discover all the looks from Versace Menswear Fall Winter 2021 ready to wear collection in our gallery:

Creative Director: Donatella Versace

Fashion Editor: Jacob K

Casting Directors: Piergiorgio Del Moro, Samuel Ellis Scheinman

Models: Adut Akech, Anok Yai, Aylah Peterson, Bella Hadid, Daein Moon, David Trulík, Evelina Lauren, Gigi Hadid, Grace Hartzel, Irina Shayk, Khadim Sock, Loic Namigandet, Lucas Barski, Mica Argañaraz, Mona Matsuoka, Nacho Penín, Precious Lee, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, Rianne Van Rompaey, Simone Bricchi, Sora Choi, Vittoria Ceretti

Discover the womenswear looks from Versace Fall Winter 2021 collection on DSCENE Magazine’s Runway review page.