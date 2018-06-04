Jeff Goldblum Stars in British GQ Magazine July 2018 Issue

Actor Jeff Goldblum lands the cover story of British GQ Magazine‘s July 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Doug Inglish at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Andrew T Vottero, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Givenchy, and Prada among other. Grooming is work of David Cox, with prop styling by Ali Gallagher, and production by A+ Productions.

“With the climate as it is, and with the page turned as it should be in Hollywood now, one has to be vigilant. Never would I want to do anything that is disrespectful or diminishing and I am more aware of that now than ever. I hope I have always amplified people’s enjoyment rather than abuse it. It was never creepy and I hope my ways have been gracious and full of good will. And so far, it still feels like I can be me.” – Goldblum for GQ UK, on the current Hollywood climate.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com