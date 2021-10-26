in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Nest Models, Premium Models, Videos, Wilhelmina Models

Ludwig Wilsdorff Models Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Julia Noni captured Massimo Dutti’s latest FW21 story featuring Ludwig Wilsdorff

Ludwig Wilsdorff
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Julia Noni

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Ludwig Wilsdorff to star in their latest Fall Winter 2021 story titled The Other Side captured by fashion photographer Julia Noni. In charge of styling was Tobias Frericks, with grooming from beauty artist William Bartel.

Our last collection for Men explores the many possibilities of flannel, Fall’s most coveted fabric. Discover the versatile two-piece suits or separates and combine them with the other great seasonal icon: the high neck sweater.” – from Massimo Dutti

Ludwig Wilsdorff
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Julia Noni
Ludwig Wilsdorff
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Julia Noni
Ludwig Wilsdorff
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Julia Noni
Ludwig Wilsdorff
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Julia Noni

FW21LookbooksMenswearTop Modelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jing Boran

Jing Boran is the Cover Star of Marie Claire China November 2021 Issue
João Knorr

João Knorr Covers Harper’s Bazaar Men Thailand Fall Winter 2021 Issue