Ludwig Wilsdorff Models Massimo Dutti Fall Winter 2021 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Ludwig Wilsdorff to star in their latest Fall Winter 2021 story titled The Other Side captured by fashion photographer Julia Noni. In charge of styling was Tobias Frericks, with grooming from beauty artist William Bartel.

“Our last collection for Men explores the many possibilities of flannel, Fall’s most coveted fabric. Discover the versatile two-piece suits or separates and combine them with the other great seasonal icon: the high neck sweater.” – from Massimo Dutti