Jorge López Covers Fucking Young! Autumn Winter 2019.20 Issue

Actor Jorge López takes the cover of Fucking Young! Magazine‘s Autumn Winter 2019.20 Alien edition captured and art-directed by fashion photographer Michiel Meewis. In charge of styling was Michael Miller, who for the cover selected look from Louis Vuitton‘s Fall Winter 2019 collection.
“This issue encompasses an extensive range of subjects, spanning from Xenu whistleblower Tony Ortega’s, Aaron Changpo’s futuristic canons of creativity, Christian Stone’s unapologetic designs, Neil Harbisson’s cyborg-edged artistry, to a 101 with dick head alien Robert Maurice. Equally, featuring Spencer Phipps’ ethical practice, Tavares Strachan’s trailblazing rocket science, and finally Walter Van Beirendonck, whose designs further-pin the word ‘lit’ in the brand’s literature.“
Courtesy of FY Magazine – fuckingyoung.es
