Andreas Wolf & Alton Mason Model DSquared2 FW19 Eyewear Collection

Discover DSquared2’s FW19 Eyewear campaign lensed by Mert and Marcus

Dsquared2 Eyewear
Photography © Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for DSquared2

Fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott captured Dsquared2‘s Fall Winter 2019 Eyewear campaign starring Andreas Wolf, Alton Mason, Keenan Gyamfi, Noah Luis, Louis Baines, Serge Sergeev, Fei Fei Sun, Mariacarla Boscono, and Sasha Pivovarova.

In charge of styling was Panos Yiapanis, with set design from Emma Roach, creative direction by Giovanni Bianco, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sam McKnight, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, and manicurist Kelly Shenton.

