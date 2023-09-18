BTS Member Jungkook Covers Vogue Korea October 2023 Issue

BTS member Jungkook takes the cover story of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s October 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Youngjin Kim, with fashion direction from Eunyoung Sohn, and set design by Minkyu Jeon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Naejoo Park, and makeup artist Dareum Kim.

Jungkook has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry. In a collaboration with Vogue Korea, k-pop superstar embarked on a visual and musical journey that portrayed four distinct genres of music that have been influential over the decades. His innate ability to embody the essence of different music genres is aptly depicted in the themes ‘The Jazz Age’, ‘British Rock in the 60s’, ‘1970s Punk’, and ‘Modern Hip Hop’. Each theme encapsulates a different facet of Jungkook, showcasing his versatility and mastery over various music styles, all while penning a love letter to the dedicated BTS fans, fondly known as the ARMY. This endeavor is not just a reflection of Jungkook’s artistic range, but also a testament to his relentless pursuit of musical excellence. His insatiable hunger to conquer diverse music genres has been a hallmark of his career, constantly redefining himself and pushing boundaries to present something fresh and unprecedented to his audience.

Recently, Jungkook achieved another milestone in his illustrious career by securing the ‘Song of the Summer’ award at the VMAs, a historic feat that distinguishes him as the first and only K-pop soloist to clinch a victory in a non-K-pop category at the prestigious event. Jungkook surpassed global icons Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gunna, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice to win the award.

Jungkook’s debut solo single, “Seven,” has been nothing short of a phenomenon, smashing records since its release in July 2023. The track not only debuted atop the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States but also dominated the Global Spotify Chart with an astonishing nearly 16 million streams. Furthermore, making waves in the UK music circuit, “Seven” secured a respectable third position on the UK Singles Chart, reinforcing Jungkook’s global appeal and influence.

Jungkook journey reflects a deep love and commitment to his craft, presenting an artist who is not only in tune with the changing dynamics of the music industry but also fervently devoted to his fans, the ARMY, whose unwavering support fuels his passion to reach even greater heights.

Photography © Park Jongha for Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr