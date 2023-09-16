in London Fashion Week Men's, Menswear, Spring Summer 2024

16Arlington Menswear Spring Summer 2024 by Marco Capaldo

16Arlington menswear was a small portion of the latest runway show, yet a pivotal part for the brand growing under Marco Capaldo:

16Arlington menswear
16Arlington menswear Wall Street white shit and dark trousers the minimal men’s look worn by Gaye Serigne – photo courtesy of the brand.

In a season where innovation meets sophistication, Marco Capaldo struck an unmistakable chord at London Fashion Week with 16Arlington menswear segment for the Spring Summer 2024 collection. As the runway transformed into a canvas of sartorial excellence, Capaldo unveiled six menswear looks that echoed a harmonious blend of minimalism and opulence, setting a sublime tone that resonated with an aura of fresh elegance.

Abdulsalam Adeigbe walking for 16Arlington in London – photo courtesy of the brand.
Finlay Robinson
Model Finlay Robinson – photo courtesy of the brand
Model Joan Maria – photo courtesy of the brand.

Marco Capaldo has gracefully harnessed the essence of the modern man; bringing his own vision of quite luxury. . The collection radiated a kind of quiet confidence, characterized by clean lines and nuanced detailing that added depth and dimension to the minimalistic approach. Complementing the sophisticated yet slick women’s looks on the runway.

The focal point of this awe-inspiring line-up was undoubtedly the immaculately tailored blazer that resonated with a potent blend of masculine and contemporary codes. Accompanied by crisply structured wall street shirt, present both in men’s and women’s collection for 16Arlington.

Each look seemed to offer an invitation to explore personal style narratives, encouraging men to embrace a fashion ethos characterized by both elegance and boldness.

16arlington menswear

16Arlington
Ben Hawkins walking for 16Arlington – photo courtesy of the brand.

Capaldo’s unveiling of 16Arlington’s Spring Summer 2024 menswear looks at the London Fashion Week marks the brand’s dedication to menswear. It is evident that this collection is a new chapter for 16Arlington, one characterized by minimalism and stylistic harmony.

Marco Capaldo
Founder and Creative Director Marco Capaldo at the finale of his Spring Summer 2024 runway show

LFW

