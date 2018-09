Pin 0 Shares

Essential Homme Magazine features actor and musician Lakeith Stanfield in the cover story of their Fall 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management. Styling is work of Terry Lu, with grooming from Scott McMahan at Kate Ryan. For the session Lakeith is wearing selected looks from Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com