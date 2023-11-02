Jorge Lopez Covers DSECTION Forever Vol2 Print

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, DSECTION Magazine has unveiled its Forever Vol2 print edition, spotlighting the dynamic Chilean actor Jorge Lopez on its cover. Best known for his compelling role in the hit Netflix series “ELITE“, Jorge Lopez’s career has been on an impressive ascent, solidifying him as one of the most promising actors of his generation.

Photographed by the talented Arden, whose portfolio can be explored at arden-arden.com, the cover story captures Jorge in a series of monochrome and color shots, exuding both sophistication and raw emotion. Arden, serving as the creative director for this shoot, beautifully evokes a sense of depth and character in every frame featuring Jorge.

DSECTION, under the helm of Editor-in-chief Paulo Meixedo and Head of Editorial Content Filipe Fangueiro, continually strives to present stories that resonate, and their choice of Jorge Lopez for this edition stands true to their commitment to highlighting the faces shaping our culture.

Madrid-based stylist Julieta Sartor curated the looks for the shoot, dressing Jorge exclusively in Zegna Fall 2023 collection pieces. The impeccable fashion looks from Zegna, paired with th elegant grooming by Sandro from PRIMA TM, ensure that the aesthetics of the shoot match authenticity behind DSECTIONS cover star.

Jorge’s rise to international stardom began with his portrayal of a teenage character in “ELITE“, a show that gained a massive following on Netflix. His remarkable performance garnered attention, paving the way for more significant roles. Most recently, he was seen in the “Operación Marea Negra” mini-series, further showcasing his ability to delve into diverse characters.

Jorge is also represented by modeling agencies such as Society Management in New York, Elite Models in Paris and View Management in Barcelona.

Editor-in-chief Paulo Meixedo

Head of Editorial Content Filipe Fangueiro

Photographerand Creative Director Arden – arden-arden.com

Fashion Julieta Sartor

Make up and Hair Sandro at PRIMA TM

Producer Miguel Brana at Zerek Studio

Production Zerek Production

Support independent magazines such as DSECTION by ordering your copy.