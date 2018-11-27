Lin-Manuel Miranda Stars in Vanity Fair Holiday 2018 Cover Story

Pin 0 Shares

The multi-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the cover story of American Vanity Fair‘s Holiday 2018.19 edition captured by fashion photographer Ethan James Green. In charge of styling was Samira Nasr, with beauty from hair stylist Jessica Ortiz, makeup artist Hannah Murray, and manicurist Gina Edwards. Set design is work of Julia Wagner. For the story Mary Poppins Returns actor is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani Made to Measure, and Brunello Cucinelli among other.

“I couldn’t get through ‘Feed the Birds,’ I was very sensitive to minor-key music, and that song was so sad that I don’t think I saw the ending of Mary Poppins until I was grown, because I would just cry. I loved ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’ I loved Dick Van Dyke. I loved the whole movie but then that one song was so sad I kind of never survived it.

My family had so many stories about that, about how Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Just Called to Say I Love You’ would come on and they’d have to change the channel because I would burst into tears. You know what? I actually remember the feeling. I remember it was so many ‘nos’ in the lyrics. ‘No New Year’s Day to celebrate’—it felt apocalyptic to me as a little kid. ‘No songs to sing’—I was like, ‘Turn it off!’ I was very sensitive. ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ apparently just laid me out when I was an infant. My parents have all kinds of stories like that.” – Miranda for Vanity Fair US on his relationship with Mary Poppins movie, and having a strong emotional response to music at a young age.



