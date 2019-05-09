MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lucas Tornquist by Joel Beraldi

Fashion photographer Joel Beraldi captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Lucas Tornquist. In charge of styling was Julieta Ortega, who for the session selected pieces from Four Elements, Bullbenny, LadoB, Chad Ba, Unic Identity, No More Parties In B.A, HERZ, Caro Sid, and Filo exe.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Lucas is represented by Sun Model Management in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Next Model Management in United States. Discover more of the story below:
Pants, Hat Bullbenny
Necklace, T-Shirt, Coat Four Elements
Necklace Four Elements
Tshirt LadoB
Pants Bullbenny
Coat Chad Ba
Tshirt LadoB
Pants Bullbenny
Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt Unic Identity
Pants No More Parties In B.A
Coat, Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt Unic Identity
Hat Bullbenny
Anorak HERZ
Pants Chad Ba
Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt LadoB
Coat Caro Sid
Coat, Hat, Pants Bullbenny
Coat Filo exe
Coat Chad Ba
Tshirt LadoB
Pants Bullbenny
Hat Bullbenny
Anorak HERZ
Pants Chad Ba
Pants, Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt LadoB
Coat Caro Sid
Coat, Hat, Pants Bullbenny
Coat Filo exe
Photographer: Joel Beraldi – www.joelberaldi.com
Stylist: Julieta Ortega
Model: Lucas Tornquist at Sun Model Management and Next Models
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments