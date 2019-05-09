MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lucas Tornquist by Joel Beraldi

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

Fashion photographer Joel Beraldi captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Lucas Tornquist. In charge of styling was Julieta Ortega, who for the session selected pieces from Four Elements, Bullbenny, LadoB, Chad Ba, Unic Identity, No More Parties In B.A, HERZ, Caro Sid, and Filo exe.

Lucas is represented by Sun Model Management in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Next Model Management in United States. Discover more of the story below:


Pants, Hat Bullbenny
Necklace, T-Shirt, Coat Four Elements

Necklace Four Elements
Tshirt LadoB
Pants Bullbenny

Coat Chad Ba
Tshirt LadoB
Pants Bullbenny

Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt Unic Identity
Pants No More Parties In B.A

Coat, Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt Unic Identity

Hat Bullbenny
Anorak HERZ
Pants Chad Ba

Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt LadoB
Coat Caro Sid

Coat, Hat, Pants Bullbenny
Coat Filo exe

Coat Chad Ba
Tshirt LadoB
Pants Bullbenny

Hat Bullbenny
Anorak HERZ
Pants Chad Ba

Pants, Hat Bullbenny
T-shirt LadoB
Coat Caro Sid

Coat, Hat, Pants Bullbenny
Coat Filo exe

Photographer: Joel Beraldi – www.joelberaldi.com
Stylist: Julieta Ortega
Model: Lucas Tornquist at Sun Model Management and Next Models

