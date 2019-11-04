How to Look Stylish in a Custom Made Shirt



T-shirts are a staple in everyone’s closet. Regardless of your age, lifestyle, or even gender, there is nothing that can go wrong if you’re wearing a clean t-shirt and a pair of jeans. But with millions of shapes and styles offered and the millions of fashion houses offering them, the fear of redundancy and the possibility of bumping into someone wearing the exact same t-shirt makes reverting to custom made t-shirts seem like a safe option. However, there’s the question of how you can pull off such a simple look and yet style it up. Read on to find out how.

Highlight Your Motto

The best thing about custom made t-shirts is that they can give you the freedom to express your ideas for the whole world to see. Choose a quote, an image, or even a symbol that channels your current mood. With many variations offered for colors, styles, and fit, you can utilize your most comfortable and wearable piece of clothing without looking repetitive and boring. So, if customization is your thing and you hate being just another guy/girl wearing mainstream fashion, then it’s time to consider wholesale custom t-shirts to save up on the extra cash you’d need to pay for one piece at a time. After all, doing this and pocketing a little extra cash is always sought after.

Choose the Right Fit

The key to a perfect fit is to choose a size that is not too small/tight or too big/loose if you’re aiming for a sleek look. The trick here is to make sure that the t-shirt’s shoulder line is at the same level as your shoulder. However, an initial step that is as important as choosing the right fit for you is knowing your body type. If you don’t have a perfectly fit body, you’ll still be able to look good in a simple t-shirt if you know what to stay clear from and what to stick to. For starters, the two areas that you need to mind are your midsection and shoulders. While t-shirts, on their own, might not do the best job camouflaging the flaws you’re self-conscious about, patterns and cut can help. Aim for a v-neck if you have a well-built chest area and avoid if you have narrow shoulders. And go for a crew-neck t-shirt if you have the opposite.



Pick the Trendiest Color Combinations

Another area where the benefits of customizing your t-shirts are highlighted is where you get to create a color combination between whatever you decide to print on and the basic color of the t-shirt. You can follow the trendiest colors of the season and splash them across the fabric as words or images, while retaining a background that complements your skin tone. You can go as loud as you want or tone down a crazy color with just a simple print at the center or the upper part of your t-shirt.

T-shirts are meant to be worn in more casual settings, yet you can still dress it up or down if you pair it with other stylish pieces, such as a jacket or a cardigan on top, especially if your body is still under construction and you’ll want to hide the areas of concern. So, if you know how to choose the right style and color, then wearing a t-shirt will definitely be rewarding.

Images by Joel Beraldi for MMSCENE