Mark Tuan Poses for Manifesto Magazine August 2023 Issue

GoT7 member Mark Tuan takes the cover story of Manifesto Magazine‘s August 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kigon Kwak. In charge of fashion direction was Jonathan Yee, with styling direction from Sarah Lam, and styling by Carolina Orrico. Set design is work of Kim Taehee Kim, with production from Mi Kim. Grooming by beauty artist Yukina Mitsuhashi. For the story Mark is wearing selected pieces from Saint Laurent.

Tuan Yi-Eun, better known by his stage name Mark, is a well-known singer and part of the famed seven-member boy band Got7. Mark, who was born on September 4th, 1993, is an American citizen with Taiwanese ancestry. Before his family returned to the United States, he spent his boyhood in Brazil and Paraguay. Mark traveled to Korea in 2010 to work as a trainee for JYP Entertainment in order to pursue a career as an idol.

Mark made his Got7 debut as the visual, main rapper, and eldest member after enduring intense preparation. With the digital single “Outta My Head” in January 2020, he effectively entered the solo music arena.

Mark and his bandmates decided to depart JYP Entertainment in 2021, when their contracts expired, in order to pursue individual and group opportunities. Mark has been active as a solo artist under the name “Mark Tuan” since then.

Focusing on his solo Chinese activities and promotions, he established his studio in Beijing, China in 2021. Together with Sanjoy Deb, he published the single “One in a Million” on February 12. In addition, Mark signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) on April 29, 2021.

Photography © Kigon Kwak for Manifesto Magazine, read more at manifesto.asia

