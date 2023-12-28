in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Mika Hashizume Stars in Men’s Uno China January 2024 Issue

Photographer Chen Lingyu and singer Mika Hashizume team up for Chinese Men’s Uno Magazine

Mika Hashizume covers Men’s Uno China, photography by Chen Lingyu

Singer Mika Hashizume takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Chen Lingyu. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Zhao Shu.

Mika, born on December 21, 1998, in Hawaii, is a Japanese-American singer and model known as the member of the Japanese boy group Intersection and the Chinese boy group Into1. Hashizume spent the first 16 years of his life in Hawaii before moving to Japan after being recruited by a Japanese agency. In Japan, he attended an international school in Tokyo, where he nurtured his passion for music and eventually formed the group Intersection.

The group released their first single “Starting Over” in 2017 and officially debuted in 2018 with “Heart of Gold.” Hashizume expanded his musical repertoire by launching his solo career in December 2018 with the single “Tell Me.”

In 2021, Hashizume’s career took a turn when he, along with two other members of Intersection, participated in the Chinese survival reality program Produce Camp 2021. His impressive performance on the show led him to place fourth, earning him a spot in the multinational boy group Into1.

Following his success in Produce Camp 2021, Hashizume collaborated with BonBon Girls 303’s Curley G for the original soundtrack of the Chinese drama series “You Are My Glory” in July 2021. He was also announced as a Youth Ambassador for Kappa alongside Curley G in January 2022.

