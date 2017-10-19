Haunted: Martin Conte & Vasyl Pimenov for MMSCENE Magazine #18 Issue

Martin Conte at Bananas Models and Vasyl Pimenov at New Madison team up for Haunted story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s #18 edition. In charge of photography was Benoit Auguste, assisted by Lucas Meyer, with styling from Jeremie Girard, assisted by Maria Bezard. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Anais Ferraguti.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from The Kooples, Dior Homme, J.M Weston, Vivienne Westwood, Issey Miyake, Diesel Black Gold, Versace, COS, Gucci, Garçons Infidèles, Tiger of Sweden, Christian Louboutin, Paul & Joe, Rochas, Majestic Filatures, Dirk Bikkembergs, Commune de Paris, and Pete Sorensen. Discover more of the story bellow:





Models: Martin Conte at Bananas Models, Vasyl Pimenov at New Madison

Hair & Makeup Artist: Anais Ferraguti

Styling Assistant: Maria Bezard

Stylist: Jeremie Girard – jeremiegirard.fr

Photography Assistant: Lucas Meyer

Photographer: Benoit Auguste – www.benoitauguste.com

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 018 – available in print & digital.