Nicolas Ripoll Stars in DA MAN Style Fall Winter 2018 Cover Story

Pin 0 Shares

Supermodel Nicolas Ripoll takes the cover story of DA MAN Style‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 edition photographed by MNM. In charge of styling was Ovidiu Buta, with grooming from Alexis Mercier. For the session Argentinian supermodel is wearing selected looks from brands such as Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Dior Homme, and Fendi.

“My agents constantly recommend that I post content regularly. But I do not want to be a machine that post a photo every six hours to reach the world. I share photos from time to time, but I am more into Netflix than Instagram.” – Nicolas for DA MAN Style, on his online presence.



