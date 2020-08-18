in BANANAS Paris, Covers, DNA Models, Editorial, Inez & Vinoodh, Magazines, Nest Models, NEXT Models, Parker Van Noord, VMAN, Why Not Models

Parker Van Noord is the Cover Star of VMAN Fall 2020 Issue

Parker Van Noord
Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN

Top model Parker Van Noord takes the cover story of VMAN Magazine‘s Fall 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with beauty from hair stylist James Pecis at Bryant Artists, and makeup artist Dick Page at Statement Artists.

Parker Van Noord
Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN

In terms of learning from modeling…When I was 14 and at my very first shoot, I remember my father telling me, “There are two faces in modeling. You’re either saying, “Fuck me,” or “Fuck you.” I was like, “Dad, why are you even telling me this?” I had no clue how to pull it off. But I think I can by now! So that’s my progression. – Parker Van Noord

Parker Van Noord
Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN
Parker Van Noord
Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN
Parker Van Noord
Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN

Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN, for more visit – vman.com

