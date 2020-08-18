Parker Van Noord is the Cover Star of VMAN Fall 2020 Issue

Top model Parker Van Noord takes the cover story of VMAN Magazine‘s Fall 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with beauty from hair stylist James Pecis at Bryant Artists, and makeup artist Dick Page at Statement Artists.

In terms of learning from modeling…When I was 14 and at my very first shoot, I remember my father telling me, “There are two faces in modeling. You’re either saying, “Fuck me,” or “Fuck you.” I was like, “Dad, why are you even telling me this?” I had no clue how to pull it off. But I think I can by now! So that’s my progression. – Parker Van Noord

Photography © Inez & Vinoodh for VMAN, for more visit – vman.com