Ryan Gosling Stars in GQ Magazine November 2018 Cover Story

First Man star Ryan Gosling takes the cover story of American GQ Magazine‘s November 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. For the session Ryan was joined by director Damien Chazelle. In charge of styling was Mobolaji Dawodu, who for the story selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Z Zegna, Canali, Rolex, Levi’s, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gucci, Calvin Klein Underwear, Ralph Lauren, and Prada. Grooming is work of Donald Mowat (for Gosling), and Katya Thomas at Carol Hayes Management (for Chazelle).

“We were so interested in the duality of their lives, how these astronauts were using their ﬂashlight of scientiﬁc knowledge to explore the vast mysteries of space, and at the same time, they would have to come home and mow the lawn and take out the trash. We had this term for ourselves: ‘the moon and the kitchen sink.’ And I think that was something we really tried to understand, what those extremes might have been like—and to honor that.” – Gosling for GQ US, on First Man.



