MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Saxon Dunworth by Josue Hurtado

Saxon Dunworth

Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Saxon Dunworth at Chadwick Models lensed by fashion photographer Josue Hurtado. In charge of styling was Pat Supsiri.

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Saxon Dunworth

Model: Saxon Dunworth at Chadwick Models, Sydney
Stylist: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
Photographer: Josue Hurtado – @theprototypecreative

