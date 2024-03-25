Stray Kids member and Louis Vuitton‘s ambassador Felix takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Korea Magazine‘s April 2024 issue lensed by fashion photographer Hyungsik Kim. In charge of styling were Jeong Yunkee and Kwon Hyemi, with beauty from hair stylist Seo Jihye, and makeup artist Jun Jiwon. For the session, Felix is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton‘s Spring Summer 2024 Collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere.

UNICEF Korea recently released a video showcasing Felix on a volunteer trip to Laos. The 8-minute vlog highlighted his involvement in various volunteer activities and also offered an intimate look into his genuine desire to engage in humanitarian work, a dream that has accompanied him since childhood.

During a revealing conversation with a UNICEF member, Felix shared a personal anecdote about a missed volunteer opportunity in India. This opportunity presented itself during his days in Catholic school, but coincided with a life-changing call from JYP Entertainment, inviting him to join as a trainee. Torn between his passion for music and his desire to help others, Felix described the moment as a choice between a dream and a lifelong aspiration. Opting for the path that would eventually lead him to become a global music icon, Felix reflected on the difficult decision, noting, “I thought that once I can help out myself, I can help out the rest of the people in need.“

Felix’s commitment to making a difference has been a consistent part of his journey. In January 2024, by donating over 100 million won (approximately Rs 63 lakh) to UNICEF to support children in Laos, Felix became the youngest member to be inducted into the UNICEF Honors Club. This prestigious group comprises donors who have contributed over 100 million won to the UNICEF Korean committee, aiming to make a substantial impact on the lives of children worldwide.

Photography © Hyungsik Kim for Harper’s Bazaar Korea. read more at harpersbazaar.co.kr