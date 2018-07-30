Taner Sigirtmac & Wilfred Wong for FACTORY Fanzine

Fashion photographer Baldovino Barani captured Baroque / Punk Part II story featuring models Taner Sigirtmac at Model One HK and Wilfred Wong at New York Model Management for FACTORY Fanzine‘s latest edition. For the story captured at Hong Kong’s Gold Coast, models are wearing selected pieces from Versace, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Westwood, Me&Gee, and Rufskin.

In charge of styling were Baldovino Barani and Wilfred Wong. Discover more of the session below:





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com