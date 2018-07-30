DGMillennials: Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2018.19 by Morelli Brothers

Pin 46 Shares

Discover Dolce & Gabbana‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign featuring Cameron Dallas, Raff Law, Austin Mahone, Juanpa Zurita, Christian Combs, Nao Takahashi, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Shimizu Mash, Kevin Chaplin, Paris Brosnan, King Combs and Charlie Oldman among others. In charge of photography were Luca & Alessandro Morelli.

See more of the advertisement captured in Milan below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.