#DGMillennials: Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2018.19 by Morelli Brothers

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
46 Shares

Dolce & Gabbana

Discover Dolce & Gabbana‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear campaign featuring Cameron Dallas, Raff Law, Austin Mahone, Juanpa Zurita, Christian Combs, Nao Takahashi, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Shimizu Mash, Kevin Chaplin, Paris Brosnan, King Combs and Charlie Oldman among others. In charge of photography were Luca & Alessandro Morelli.

See more of the advertisement captured in Milan below:


Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link