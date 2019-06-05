Evan Peters is the Cover Star of Esquire Singapore Freaks & Geeks Issue

American Horror Story / X-Men actor Evan Peters takes the cover story Esquire Singapore‘s June July 2019 Freaks & Geeks edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. Styling is work of Fabio Immediato, with grooming from Jamie Taylor at The Wall Group.
Esquire Singapore – www.esquiresg.com
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Fabio Immediato
Grooming: Jamie Taylor at The Wall Group
Talent: Evan Peters
