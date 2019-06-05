in Atelier Management, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Michael Schwartz

Evan Peters is the Cover Star of Esquire Singapore Freaks & Geeks Issue

Esquire Singapore June July 2019 Issue Starring American Horror Story Star Evan Peters

Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management

American Horror Story / X-Men actor Evan Peters takes the cover story Esquire Singapore‘s June July 2019 Freaks & Geeks edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. Styling is work of Fabio Immediato, with grooming from Jamie Taylor at The Wall Group.

Discover more of the cover story below:

Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Evan Peters
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Esquire Singapore – www.esquiresg.com
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Fabio Immediato
Grooming: Jamie Taylor at The Wall Group
Talent: Evan Peters

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jonas Gloer

Jonas Gloer Models Rag & Bone Resort 2020 Menswear Collection
Tom Holland

Tom Holland Stars in the Cover Story of Icon Magazine June 2019 Issue