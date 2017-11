The handsome Blaine Cook (Soul Artist Management) stars in Bonobos Underwear‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Bjorn Iooss. In charge of styling was Micah Johnson at See Management, with creative direction from Rockwell Harwood, and production by Bridget Gray. Grooming is work of beauty artist James Mooney.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com