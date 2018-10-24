Willem Dafoe Stars in Esquire Big Black Book Fall Winter 2018 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Actor Willem Dafoe takes the cover story of Esquire Magazine – The Big Black Book’s Fall Winter 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Marc Hom. In charge of styling was Matthew Marden at See Management, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Dries Van Noten, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, and Tom Ford among other. Grooming is work of beauty artist Benjamin Thigpen.

“I was more down with finding a mask and actually losing myself. When you take on someone else’s actions and someone else’s thoughts, a beautiful thing happens. You learn something. You feel more alive, because there’s more possibilities. And then you’re beating the devil.

When I came to film, it seemed not that different than what I was doing, from an actor’s point of view, from a social point of view, it was very different. Everyone was talking about their houses, and their horses, and their agents. I thought you were supposed to be talking about poetry, and paintings, and the beautiful books you’ve read. This was my romantic thing.” – Dafoe for Esquire





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com