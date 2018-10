Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Mikael Jansson captured ZARA‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear lookbook featuring the handsome Lukas Marschall. Styling is work of Karl Templer, with set design from Andy Hillman, and beauty by hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, all represented by Streeters.





