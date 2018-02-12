LOOKBOOK: Editions M.R Fall Winter 2018 Collection

Editions M.R’s designer Mathieu de Ménonville presented his Fall Winter 2018 collection during the recently wrapped up Paris Fashion Week. Inspired by Louis Garrel in Bertolucci’s film The Dreamers and by Thadée Klossowski, the author of Une vie rêvée, the collection gives the carefree and nonchalant allure of Parisians seeking pleasures in beauty, ideas and sensuality.

Fabrics are thick and textured, knits are warm and heavy. Jackets are made in English virgin wool with herringbone or plain moleskine. You will find luxurious oversized (cashmere) sweaters, unironed poplin liquettes and shirts, soft washed boxy jackets. We end with persian, cashmere and flowers prints. Pieces are conceived to be effortlessly thrown on a man’s shoulder. They all mix together. It is all about timeless clothes that are easy to live in, age well and achieve style rather than perfection. Clothes that will become part of yours tory, create souvenirs and carry the scent of yesterday evening’s adventure. – from Editions M.R

See more after the jump:

