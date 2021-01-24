Jil Sander Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Collection – See All The Looks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jil Sander Menswear fall winter 2021 collection brings the core aesthetic of the brand focusing the same on striking outerwear pieces for the forthcoming winter. Creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier have by now masterfully merged their own design lines with the new growth of Jil Sander. The latest menswear collection finds them exploring the contemporary menswear and the times we are in.

“Intimate, sharp, layered, utilitarian. A seminal wardrobe of suits, coats and knitwear in exaggerated proportions and a unique colour palette. Designed to clearly separate the figure from its background. The collection is an interplay of lean and soft garments that perfectly mirrors the shifts between our need for privacy and touch, our desire to glow and connect, our lives in the city. Every look is unique. We are one, whether we consider it to be singular or plural,” shares Jil Sander team in their Fall Winter 2021 menswear notes.

The collection was presented with thirty-seven looks bringing the best of Jil Sander minimalism with a trend-forward juxtaposition. Fall Winter 2021 was presented by a lookbook and a dynamic short film.

“Soft, experimental, hand-made, and extremely refined, knitwear is a key element of the collection. Sharp graphic colouring contrasts rich knit structures. Contrast – tone intarsia gives depth to warm cashmere sweaters. Connections are delicate, detailed, textured, tactile. Bags in flat, sharp belted forms lend geometry and shine, and are integrated as part of the silhouette. Plump soft nappa forms add a domestic pillowy comfort. Squared tote bags in natural leathers offer functional yet luxurious grounding. The hues and nuances of the colour palette are rich, and shift from the natural to the utilitarian : off-white, butter, light mint green, sand, beige, and cocoa contrast, and complement lilac, lipstick, mauve, iron, lemon, navy, and black, ” more about the collection from Jil Sander

Discover all the Jil Sander Menswear Fall Winter 2021 looks in our gallery:

Creative Direction: Lucie and Luke Meier – @meierlucie and @lukemeier16

Art Direction: Heiko Keinath

Director: Stephen Kidd

Music: Frédéric Sanchez

Hair Damien Boissinot

Make-up: Laura Dominique

Producer: Giorgia Cazzola

Film Production: Kartel Production Paris