The King of Mandopop Jay Chou Joins Dior as Global Ambassador

Luxury house Dior has officially welcomed Jay Chou, the multi-talented international icon known as the king of Mandopop, as its new global ambassador for the brand’s fashion and men’s collections designed by Kim Jones. Captured in a custom look by fashion photographer Nat Prakobsantisuk, Chou embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, perfectly aligning with the brand’s ethos of modernity combined with timeless elegance.

Jay Chou, renowned as a singer, songwriter, director, and actor, stands as one of the most influential figures in the Chinese-speaking world, having sold over 30 million records throughout his career. His illustrious career, spanning two decades, includes an impressive portfolio of 15 studio albums, eight world tours, and 378 concerts across Asia, America, Europe, and Australia. With his 2022 release, “Greatest Works of Art,” he became the first Mandarin artist to break into the top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart. Chou is also excellent songwriter. He has composed and produced all his songs, often collaborating with renowned lyricist Vincent Fang.

His multifaceted talents and widespread popularity make him an ideal representative for Dior Men. Dior praises Chou for his embodiment of the brand’s spirit and uniqueness, highlighting his ability to represent a modernity that carries a timeless signature.

This collaboration with Jay Chou signifies Dior’s ongoing celebration of the special bonds that unite the brand with culture in all its forms. Chou will join a prestigious lineup of ambassadors, featuring Robert Pattinson, K-pop sensation Jimin from BTS, football star Kylian Mbappé, and the K-pop quintet Tomorrow x Together (TXT) among others.