Elegance Reimagined: Lanvin Autumn 2024 Collection

Lanvin unveiled its Autumn 2024 Collection that highlights the brand’s commitment to the epitome of ultimate chic and the timeless elegance synonymous with the historic Parisian couture house founded by the visionary Jeanne Lanvin.

Over the centuries and through various cultural eras, the Maison has been active participant in shaping modern life from its institutional hub on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris. Jeanne Lanvin laid the foundation for a modern fashion house, extending her vision across couture, menswear, childrenswear, fragrance, accessories, and interiors with the entrepreneurial sensibility and instinct.

Drawing inspiration from the influential figure Nancy Cunard, an English writer, heiress, and patron of couturiers and the arts, the Autumn 2024 collection pays homage to the intersection of fashion and the arts. While the documented details of Cunard and Jeanne Lanvin’s relationship may be limited, the two contemporaries converged at this nexus.

Nancy Cunard, an intellectual advocating for racial and social justice in 1920s and 30s Paris, becomes a muse for the collection. Her wardrobe, characterized by a blend of masculine tailoring and bohemian style, serves as a timeless inspiration for contemporary dressing. Lanvin infuses these codes with youthful vigor in both menswear and womenswear collections, featuring a daytime wardrobe anchored in sharp tailoring and elegant sportswear, along with evening proposals ranging from embellished cocktails to charmeuse gowns and grain de poudre tuxedos for which the maison is renowned.

Accessories mirror the discreet refinement seen in ready-to-wear. This spans across various categories, including an expanding leather goods selection, formal shoes with an emphasis on the iconic ballerina, costume jewelry, and sneakers. Best-selling styles and new innovations further propel the evolution of a product category that Lanvin uniquely dominates in the luxury marketplace.