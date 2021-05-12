Men looking stylish always have an edge over the ones who don’t! Looking for ways to increase your style quotient?

With multiple shop rentals in LA renting out their spaces to the male accessory outlets, this surely proves the growth in this sector! So, why are you not looking forward to jumping into it? Try out the coolest top 5 accessories and groom yourself better!

In this article, we shall cover some of the best grooming items for men, that make you dashing within no time!

Be the charm of the party and the heart-throb as you use the following grooming tools daily.

Have the dark suit in your deck: What is it that makes you the dashing corporate hunk? It has to be a dashing suit in a darker color, with the flashy shades, that makes a perfect combination for any man to stand out!Look professional, yet look sexy! This is why we suggest having a suit in blue, dark grey or black shades, in your wardrobe!A dark suit makes you look bolder, and it is a sign of true masculinity, that you must carry with confidence! Add a trench coat during the scorching sun: What a trench coat usually does is accentuate your awesomeness! Having a light-colored trench coat over a dark-colored coat is the perfect color combination. Trench coats with essentially red and green shades get along better with any color! And, how to make the trench coat even look better on you! Having a chic scarf around your neck, to get along with the trench coat looks completely dashing!Now, let the perfect looks bamboozle your peers as you show off the right demeanor for the perfect occasion! Best pair of rounded countered shoes: Don’t let the shoes disappoint you, as keeping the best footwear adds value to your looks!With the perfectly shaped, laced, or unlaced shoes, they match perfectly with a pair of jeans or formal wear!Make sure to have a perfectly matched wristwatch to accentuate the impact that your perfect clothing will have. Hair gel makes your hair settle down in the perfect pose: Does it also bother you, when your perfectly combed hair gets scattered everywhere, the moment you leave your home?Well, handling such problems is simple now!Hair gel is something every man should keep handy! A perfectly set hair is the most appealing thing about any man! Having a hair gel ensures that your hair health is looked after.Preventing any outgrowth of the hair, in the wrong direction, is an added advantage of using the hair gel as well! A tie to elevate your elegance: Being elegant and making a style statement is kind of essential now! But, will the tie really help you? Well, it surely will! It has come a long way, from being a bureaucratic decorative piece of cloth to become the style statement.Selecting the best tie means looking into the perfect color combination of the tie as well. Paying more attention to the collar style that suits the best with your tie is also important.Ties might be a little hit to your pocket. But, remember, if spending a little makes you look dandy, don’t compromise!

Bottom line

The first impression, even before you start speaking, comes from how you dress and present yourself. Presentation is an important part of every formal and informal meeting.

Compromising on it is never a wise option. Thus, look forward to giving yourself the perfect accessories such that you don’t fall short of looking impressive.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Sam Webb by Colin Dack – See the full story here