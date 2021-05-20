LOOKBOOK: LACOSTE Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Discover LACOSTE Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Alexander Gudmundsson, Djily Kamara, Marius Courcoul, Ottawa Kwami, Vincent LaCrocq, Xu Meen, and Yuuki Tang. In charge of photography was Sam Rock, with styling from Suzanne Koller, and casting direction by Helena Balladino and Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda.

“Quintessentially sportif, the concept of the tracksuit and twinset are subverted in multiple ways for men and women, as trompe l’oeilshirting, cardigans and jogging pants are all cut in cotton piqué – the keystone material of the Lacoste polo shirt – to create subtly matching sportsensembles. Tailoring reflects the sartorial heritage of the house founder René Lacoste, as the smooth enveloping lines of peacoats, varsity jackets, overcoats and trenches are tweaked for today with knit collars, bonding for bounce, and light nylon quilting.” – from Lacoste

