6 Essential Elements Of Formal Wear For Men

Understanding the elements that make a man’s attire formal is crucial in meeting the expectations, if not the mood, of the occasion. Sticking to what a formal dress code demands show that you respect your host and other guests in any event.

If you don’t know what to wear on a formal occasion, don’t panic. Below are the different parts or components of formal wear for men, which you may want to invest in and always keep in your wardrobe.

Footwear

It may look counterintuitive to start this list with shoes since they’re supposed to be worn in the lowest parts of the human body, but just as books, despite the popular idiom, are judged by their covers, men are often judged by the shoes they wear. You may have the best suits and trousers on you, yet people will still look down on you if you neglect to shine your shoes or, worse, wear an inappropriate pair for the occasion. Your shoes will play a significant role in whether people will take you seriously or not.

That said, shoes aren’t just essential, but they’re arguably one of the most critical elements of formal wear for men. Good thing there are a lot of choices when it comes to formal shoes, such as brogues, loafers, and Oxfords. Additionally, there are countless guides to help you decide the right pair for your formal outfit. Hence, you can continue reading such resources to know more about the different options you have when it comes to formal shoes.

When it comes to footwear, always remember to balance function with comfort.

Suit Jacket

Nothing defines formal attire better than the suit jacket or coat you wear. In fact, the degree of your formality can be affected by the color of your jacket. For very formal occasions, stick to a dark-colored suit with a notched lapel and double buttons. And, if you think that wearing it is as simple as putting it on, think again. There are nuances and mistakes to avoid if you want your coat to do its fashion function properly.

Long-sleeve Shirt

Choosing your shirt should be straightforward. Some would say that this is the most crucial component of your overall formal attire. Meanwhile, others claim that this is the easiest to pick. After all, your shirt will be covered by the suit jacket and primarily hidden from view.

One thing is for sure. When shopping for shirts, you don’t have to buy the most expensive ones. As with any other formal wear element on this list, you don’t have to buy everything that has all the bells and whistles. You just need to have the correct items. After all, when it comes to men’s fashion, it’s best to keep things simple.

As for your formal shirt, just make sure that it matches your suit. Sticking to a white long-sleeve button-down shirt will give you more elbow room when choosing your tie, jacket, and trousers. It’s also the safest choice for any formal event.

Trousers

Today, jeans are the go-to piece of clothing to cover the areas from the waist down. Jeans are practical and versatile, but for formal events, you need to wear trousers. These are the traditional type of pants. In fact, trousers came before jeans even existed.

There are many trouser styles, but you can stick to two main varieties, which are pleated and flat-front trousers. For formal attire, choose trousers with neutral colors that will match your coat.

Ties

When choosing the tie to wear, it’s best to match it to your overall attire and not the other way around. This is why men should invest in many ties for their wardrobe.

Ties come in all colors and design patterns. For formal wear, it’s best to stick to neutral colors. You may also want to avoid unusual print patterns. It’s also a good idea to ensure that your tie fits your body’s proportion.

Hairstyle

When you’re too focused on which coat, trousers, or shoes to wear, it’s easy to forget that your hairstyle is part of your overall formal attire. Sure, you don’t technically wear your haircut, but having all the other fashion elements mentioned above will be for naught if your hair looks shabby and unkempt.

Formal wear is synonymous with looking clean and sharp. So, a day or two before your formal event, it would help if you had your hair styled or cut. While you’re at it, you may also want to take care of your facial hair.

Conclusion

Many elements make up men’s formal wear, which is why you need to pay attention to what you have on you–from your hair down to your feet. But this doesn’t mean that you must buy the most expensive apparel on the market. What’s important is that your attire applies or matches the setting or the occasion. Whatever you decide to wear, never compromise on comfort.