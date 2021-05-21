in Lookbooks, Menswear, Resort 2022

LOOKBOOK: JUST CAVALLI Resort 2022 Menswear Collection

With Resort 2022 Collection, Just Cavalli brings party spirit

Discover JUST CAVALLI Resort 2022 Menswear Collection that introduces sport codes in both daywear and nightwear, to capture the brand’s irreverent spirit. The collection explores 90s party atmosphere and brings relaxed, casual and youthful looks.

The men’s wardrobe takes on the party concept in a more athleisure way. The tailoring has a more relaxed fit, with elastic pants, and jackets constructed with smart design. Technical raincoats, chino pants and jacquard knitwear are mixed in with snakeskin print sweatshirts and salt and pepper style tie-dye. To decorate the party, the collection includes graphic elements tied to the world of gambling, depicted by illustrations of pocket aces.” – from Just Cavalli

