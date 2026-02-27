Gemini Norawit Joins Chanel as Global Brand Ambassador

Chanel has appointed Thai actor and singer Norawit “Gemini” Titicharoenrak as a brand ambassador, expanding its network of cultural figures connected to the house. The announcement arrives ahead of Chanel’s upcoming womenswear runway show on March 9 during Paris Fashion Week, where Gemini will attend as part of the invited guests. His appointment reflects Chanel’s continued engagement with performers whose influence extends across film, music, and youth audiences.

Gemini has gained international visibility through television and music projects that introduced him to audiences across Asia and beyond. His performances alongside actor Nattawat “Fourth” Jirochtikul in series including My School President and Moonlight Chicken established him as part of a new generation of Thai talent reaching global platforms. The two artists have also performed together on stage, expanding their collaboration into live music. Gemini will next appear in the upcoming series Ticket to Heaven, further strengthening his presence within the entertainment industry.

His relationship with Chanel has developed through repeated appearances at runway shows and brand events. He attended the Chanel Métiers d’Art presentation in New York City and participated in regional activations connected to the J12 watch and Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif fragrance. These moments introduced him to the house’s international audience and aligned his public image with Chanel’s ongoing creative direction.

Gemini has also pursued independent projects in fashion, launching his clothing label Divine. This initiative reflects his growing involvement in shaping his own visual identity and connects his work in entertainment with personal design interests. His evolving presence within fashion spaces positions him naturally within Chanel’s ambassador program, which often brings together artists, musicians, and actors who contribute to contemporary cultural conversations.

Chanel has expanded its roster of male ambassadors in recent years, reinforcing its connection to figures across music, film, and performance. Artists such as G-Dragon, Kendrick Lamar, and A$AP Rocky have maintained ongoing relationships with the house, appearing at runway presentations and representing Chanel through campaigns and public appearances. The brand has also worked closely with actors in fragrance campaigns and red carpet appearances, reinforcing its position within a broader cultural network.

Gemini’s appointment signals Chanel’s continued focus on emerging global talent. His presence at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week show will mark his first official runway appearance as an ambassador, placing him within the evolving narrative of the house under Matthieu Blazy.