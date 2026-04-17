G-Dragon and Pedro Pascal Star in Chanel Eyewear Campaign

Luxury house CHANEL presents its Spring Summer 2026 Eyewear campaign through a portrait series captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean, bringing together a group of House ambassadors. Within this lineup, G-Dragon and Pedro Pascal define the menswear focus, each appearing in eyewear designs that emphasize structure, surface, and visible detailing.

K-pop superstar G-Dragon wears graphic two-tone sunglasses featuring the double C, along with additional frames marked with the emblematic motif. These styles introduce contrast through color and branding, placing emphasis on the visual identity of the frames. Actor Pedro Pascal wears sunglasses featuring the House’s quilting, alongside aviator eyeglasses detailed with CHANEL lettering. His selection focuses on defined construction, where surface treatment and recognizable design elements shape the overall look.

The eyewear designs draw from established CHANEL codes translated into frame construction. Diamond quilting appears within certain models, while two-tone treatments introduce contrast across different styles. The double C functions as a recurring element across both sunglasses and optical frames, joined by CHANEL lettering applied across multiple designs.

Across the sunglasses, the designs bring together rhinestones, CHANEL lettering, and delicately carved contours, with vivid tones introduced throughout the frames to create variation between styles and define the direction of the collection. Material finishes, including tortoiseshell, add further variation across the range.

The campaign also includes Nicole Kidman, Lily-Rose Depp, and Ayo Edebiri.