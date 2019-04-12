IGs of THE WEEK: Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Chad White…

Best of past week’s Instagram moments from Shawn Mendes and Noah Centineo to top models Pietro Boselli, Chad White, Francisco Lachowski, Jonathan Bellini and more.

Discover all the off-duty action of your favourite IG guys after the jump:

“past the castle walls I hear you calling for me 💀” @kaydenhesketh_

“Life’s good 🌞”@nicktruelove

“On set today with the dream team @giampaolosgura @georgecortina @benjaminthigpen @rafaolarra“@pietroboselli

“One Boy- A Thousand Feelings…🌊

I don’t have a home and am constantly moving to new countries!✈️

But thanks to all YOU amazing people I have been enjoying every second of this journey!❤️

Thanks everybody both on social media and in real life for being so kind to me!🙏🏻

I don’t take that for granted!👇🏻

Let’s chat in the comments!😘#itsamee” @marioadrion

“i like it when u run your fingers through my hair. — who agrees there’s no better feeling am i right??—📸 @kevinroldan” @rolando_raleigh

“🐵🙈🙉🙊” @chico_lachowski

“Circa 2016” @official_hogue

“@jeffreyfashioncaresNYC- only 2 days away!!I’ve been a part of this since the beginning 🙏 it’s an honor 🙏” @chadwhite21

“how I feel when it’s Friday lol 😁 what’re your weekend plans?” @neelsvisser

“*update*” @keithpowers

“Finally home” @xserrano9

“#nationalsiblingday” @kingcombs

“name ain’t Mary but I’m poppin” @webster

“Mente, alma e corpo! Evolução diária 🤟🏼 #Paris 💡” @jouubellini

“knocked but no one answered⁣” @aidanalexander

“Knowledge is of no value unless you put it into practice.🏆📸 @pantelisworld 👕 @calvinklein”@ellis_kane_

“bruh” @ncentineo

“🖤🌸” @shawnmendes – photo @josiahvandien

“Slimeball 🐍🎱” @warren.sossa