WEEK ON IG: RAFAEL MILLER, JARROD SCOTT, CHAD WHITE….

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with guys to follow such as Biel Juste, Edison Fan, Dafa George, Nathan Graff and our MMSCENE cover stars Rafael Miller and Kit Butler.

The fresh faces are joined by male model legends Chad White and Jarrod Scott who recently walked exclusively in Paris for the much talked about Jacquemus show.

“Found this picture I forgot to post in my camera roll” @rafaelmiller

“Two unexpected things : me with a cap 🧢 and me with a big smile 😃” @iamnathangraff

@dafa_george

“My first Paris Fashion Week was a movie 🇫🇷, big thank you to @standardservicestudios & @terencesambo for taking us out there and plugging us with shows, parties, dinner etc. Created some great memories with top people 👊🏽💫❤️” @tarylboothe

“set your life on fire and seek the ones that fan your flames 🔥” @peter_mai_

“👚🧤” @edisonfanye

“Ion even like oatmeal” @armando_smith_

“Back to summer in a couple days🌴 Guess where..??😵” @zsombor_hajdu

“Oregon mornings. One of my favorite things helping my pop gather fire wood.” @chadwhite21

“So into It <Back in Bussiness #35mm” @bieljuste

“For my @voguehommes takeover backstage at the @jacquemus show I asked Simon ‘What can we expect from this collection’ He said ‘My most purest collection I’ve ever done I think. Its of pureness, of something very light and pure’ #paris #men #mensfashion #menstyle #mensstyle

#pfw #jacquemus” @jarrodscott

“Waiting for my G&T @alfiesmission” @kitbutlerr