WEEK ON IG: RAFAEL MILLER, JARROD SCOTT, CHAD WHITE….

RAFAEL MILLER, JARROD SCOTT, CHAD WHITE and more must-follow guys in the best of last week’s Male Model Instagram’s.

JARROD SCOTT JACQUEMUs

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with guys to follow such as Biel Juste, Edison Fan, Dafa George, Nathan Graff and our MMSCENE cover stars Rafael Miller and Kit Butler. 

The fresh faces are joined by male model legends Chad White and Jarrod Scott who recently walked exclusively in Paris for the much talked about Jacquemus show. 

RELATED: TOP 30 MALE MODELS ON MMSCENE

For more of IG guys and more of the last week’s action continue after the jump: 

 

RAFA MILLER

Found this picture I forgot to post in my camera roll” @rafaelmiller

nathan graff

“Two unexpected things : me with a cap 🧢 and me with a big smile 😃” @iamnathangraff

DAFA GEORGE

@dafa_george

PARIS STREET STYLE

My first Paris Fashion Week was a movie 🇫🇷, big thank you to @standardservicestudios & @terencesambo for taking us out there and plugging us with shows, parties, dinner etc. Created some great memories with top people 👊🏽💫❤️” @tarylboothe

MODEL WORKOUT

set your life on fire and seek the ones that fan your flames 🔥” @peter_mai_

EDISON FAN

“👚🧤” @edisonfanye

MALE MODEL

Ion even like oatmeal” @armando_smith_

ZSOMBOR HAJDU

Back to summer in a couple days🌴 Guess where..??😵” @zsombor_hajdu

EDISON FAN

Oregon mornings. One of my favorite things helping my pop gather fire wood.” @chadwhite21

BIEL JUSTE

So into It <Back in Bussiness #35mm” @bieljuste

JARROD SCOTT

For my @voguehommes takeover backstage at the @jacquemus show I asked Simon ‘What can we expect from this collection’ He said ‘My most purest collection I’ve ever done I think. Its of pureness, of something very light and pure’ #paris #men #mensfashion #menstyle #mensstyle
#pfw #jacquemus” @jarrodscott

KIT BUTLER

Waiting for my G&T @alfiesmission@kitbutlerr

