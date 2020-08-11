in Alton Mason, Derek Chadwick, Fresh Faces, Jon Kortajarena, Oliver Cheshire

WEEK ON IG: J BALVIN, JON K, LUCAS, DEREK CHADWICK…

J Balvin, Jon Kortajarena, Lucas and Derek Chadwick are only a few in last week’s must see summer moments on IG:

Jon Kortajarena

Last Week’s must see moments on Instagram are infused with the vacation month feelings even tho most of us are still staying at home – we are looking up this week to J Balvin’s stunning retreat to supermodel Jon Kortajarena taking a moment. 

Joining them are also top model Alton Mason, Oliver Cheshire and model and actor Derek Chadwick to name a few. 

Keep up with all the must see IG action with more guys to follow after the jump: 

Alton Mason

they can copy the recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same. @altonmason

Jon Kortajarena

“¿Qué os está pareciendo la tercera temporada de #AltaMar? Venga, que me hago el dormido para los spoilers 🤪” @kortajarenajon

james kelly

@jameskellyx

KAROLIS INOKAITIS

“Low battery” @tetervinas

quincy

“This is my fake smile before getting a laser beam shot at my face. 😁” @quincy

Oliver Cheshire

“A glorious Sunday in the sunshine ☀️🇬🇧” @oliver_cheshire

Derek Chadwick

“Today via Hawaii 🌺🏝” @derekchadwick

Evan Evagora

A dollar might just make that lane switch! The freerice game has deleted my account but as of last week we were well over a million grains donated! Thank you for everyone who helped big and small! Shoutout to @author_abdeos for leading the pack! @evan.evagora

Lucas - Wong Yuk-hei

@lucas_xx444

Taryl Boothe

“@fengchenwang kitting me out in the latest collection and unreleased Jack Purcell @converse 🖤” @tarylboothe

j balvin

“Amor” @jbalvin

De'Laney Ortiz

“Float on 😎🤙🏽” @imdelaney

James Kakonge

“Posted” @jameskakonge

