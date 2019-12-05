Week on Instagram shows no sign of cold winter days, taking the top posts are Stephen James, Alton Mason, Luca Heubl, Alton Mason, Edison Fan and Minky, Barak Shamir, Stephen James and Ron Levi among other.

Scroll down to get all the top instagram posts from last weeks of guys you should already be following:

When I first met @minky.l , he was just a model for @omg_sportswear . Over the last two years, he has became a close friend, and an essential element of OMG Sportswear. You are such a sweet and kind person, I miss your face buddy, and so looking forward to see you again next week. 💋 @edisonfanye

“Honestly, not gonna lie, kind of sucked working off all that Thanksgiving food.Tons of people have been asking me what my workouts are. Here’s what I did today:

3x 12 Incline Bench Press

3 x 30 Bicycle (abs)

3 x 10 Power Clean

3 x 20 leg raises (abs)

3 x 10 lateral shoulder raises

3 x 30 Russian twist (abs)

3 x 10 front rack lunges

3 x 20 suitcase crunches (abs)” @sweetlifeofaustin

“Grateful for an array of amazing things in my life and that make me the man I am, including those of you following me and those on my team helping me pursue my dreams. Find happiness and gratitude in what you DO have, everyday and you will feel fulfilled x” @neels

“Been waiting for avatar 2 for way too long, thought I’d go to Pandora myself 🌳🌴🌿🍃” @svendvries

“J-1” @pablo_kaestli

“Morning 👁” @joshuahhoneycutt

“Who needs a Black Friday if you can have a 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 ??? ” @lucahbl

“The games people play smh… NOW IM READY FOR EM! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Thanks to my guy Johnny for the custom controlllaaaaa, controllaa!” @quincy

“New Carrera got me feeling fresh.” @nicktruelove

“200K followers 🙀 It’s crazy, I love each one of you! Thank you so much ❤️❤️I really appreciate it!!! 🥰” @ron_.levi

“5:45⏰” @itsbarakshamir

“Miss my bootcut & the Desert” @bieljuste

“Cyber Week” @whoiselijah

“water & fire” @altonmason