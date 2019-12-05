in Alton Mason, Barak Shamir, Edison Fan, Fresh Faces, Neels Visser, Stephen James, Sven de Vries

Stephen James, Alton Mason, Luca Heubl & More in Best of Last Weeks IG

Stephen James, Alton Mason, Luca Heubl and Edison Fan take some of the best of Last Week’s Instagram posts.

luca huebl

Week on Instagram shows no sign of cold winter days, taking the top posts are Stephen James, Alton Mason, Luca Heubl, Alton Mason, Edison Fan and Minky, Barak Shamir, Stephen James and Ron Levi among other. 

Scroll down to get all the top instagram posts from last weeks of guys you should already be following: 

alton mason

When I first met @minky.l , he was just a model for @omg_sportswear . Over the last two years, he has became a close friend, and an essential element of OMG Sportswear. You are such a sweet and kind person, I miss your face buddy, and so looking forward to see you again next week. 💋 @edisonfanye

sweetlifeofaustin

Honestly, not gonna lie, kind of sucked working off all that Thanksgiving food.Tons of people have been asking me what my workouts are. Here’s what I did today:

3x 12 Incline Bench Press
3 x 30 Bicycle (abs)
3 x 10 Power Clean
3 x 20 leg raises (abs)
3 x 10 lateral shoulder raises
3 x 30 Russian twist (abs)
3 x 10 front rack lunges
3 x 20 suitcase crunches (abs)” @sweetlifeofaustin

neels visser

Grateful for an array of amazing things in my life and that make me the man I am, including those of you following me and those on my team helping me pursue my dreams. Find happiness and gratitude in what you DO have, everyday and you will feel fulfilled x” @neels

sven de vries

Been waiting for avatar 2 for way too long, thought I’d go to Pandora myself 🌳🌴🌿🍃” @svendvries

pablo kaestli

J-1” @pablo_kaestli

joshua honeycutt

Morning 👁” @joshuahhoneycutt

Luca Heubl

Who needs a Black Friday if you can have a 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 ??? ” @lucahbl

quincy

The games people play smh… NOW IM READY FOR EM! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Thanks to my guy Johnny for the custom controlllaaaaa, controllaa!” @quincy

nick

“New Carrera got me feeling fresh.” @nicktruelove

ron levi

200K followers 🙀 It’s crazy, I love each one of you! Thank you so much ❤️❤️I really appreciate it!!! 🥰” @ron_.levi

barak shamir

“5:45⏰” @itsbarakshamir

biel juste style

Miss my bootcut & the Desert” @bieljuste

stephen james

Cyber Week” @whoiselijah

alton mason

water & fire” @altonmason

New Guysoff duty

What do you think?

374 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Spring 2020 Video ft. David Prince, Erin Mommsen + More
Kit Butler

Kit Butler Stars in the Cover Story of DSCENE Magazine FW19.20 Issue