Summer vacation has a few more days left, however August was full of vacation and sunny days for all of us as well as Instagram favorites.

See the best of August 2018 moments from IG’s of Toni Mahfud, Manu Rios, Edison Fan, Aidan Alexander, Neels Visser, Cameron Dallas, Matthew Noszka, Christian Kombs, Jonathan Bellini, Augusta Alexander, Xavier Serrano, Elliot Meeten, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan, Jacob Hankin, Denis Jovanovic, Ton Heukels and more.

Scroll down to see the best of August Instagrams:



“i can read u like a book” @aidanalexander

“funny cuz this shirt says L.A. woman but I’m just a dude in New York City 🙃 new YT video link in bio” @neelsvisser

“Everything change from time to time, feels good to just accept and go with the flow! How is everyone doing this week? ❤️❤️👦🏼” @jouubellini

“🌴C3” @kingcombs

“Got my ass kicked today…💦” @augusta_alexander

“whimy” @camerondallas

“all to you, by @stteveenn” @manurios

“What a dream island I discover in Mallorca! Coming again very soon 🌞” @xserrano9

“JAX is back 🎥 #season3” @matthew_noszka



“Had such a great time shooting for @mmscene today! Unreal location and such a lovely team. Full story coming soon 📸” @elliotmeeten

“📷 @josiahvandien” @shawnmendes

“Classic instagay selfie as your 15 days till Bloom reminder” @troysivan

“Been back in the gym consistently again for a couple weeks now. Them 3 weeks of not training killed me!!! I’m baaaaaaack 💪🏼” @jacobhankin

“I’ve waited all my life, I can wait a little longer x” @thatfuckingluke

“After show for @7huesmag& @princeandbond @bythiel by @diordavis 📸🤟🏻”

“Best way to end the trip ☺️

See you soon Turkey 🙏🏻🖤” @corentinhuard

“Can u see the rainbow above me?🌈” @denisjovanovich

“One meeting after another, #exhausted . Gotta make some coins 💵” @edisonfanye

“🖤 realness is happiness. In times when you’re surrounded by nothing but yourself, nothing can bring you peace but yourself and those real vibes you get.

If you won’t get it from somebody, learn to accept the sound of your feet walking away from things not meant for you. 👋🏾

We were driving for hours though #iceland and made a little stop on this beautiful location. It was freezing cold but I definitely were day dreaming all the time. Been shooting a campaign there so unfortunately I’ve only stayed for 3 days.. can’t wait to go back!

Also this is actually a phone photo, which is unusual for me to post, but kinda like the moment! ^^” @tonimahfud

“That awkward moment when the tour guide sits on your shoulder and starts eating your cookies #bali” @therealtonheukels

“Monday is my favourite day because that’s when things roll forward! 😎🤙 📸 @lillliellee” @fitbeny