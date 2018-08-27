BEST OF AUGUST IG: Neels Visser, Ton Heukels, Troye Sivan….

manu rios

Summer vacation has a few more days left, however August was full of vacation and sunny days for all of us as well as Instagram favorites.

See the best of August 2018 moments from IG’s of Toni Mahfud, Manu Rios, Edison Fan, Aidan Alexander, Neels Visser, Cameron Dallas, Matthew Noszka, Christian Kombs, Jonathan Bellini, Augusta Alexander, Xavier Serrano, Elliot Meeten, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan, Jacob Hankin, Denis Jovanovic, Ton Heukels and more.

Scroll down to see the best of August Instagrams:

aidan alexander

“i can read u like a book” @aidanalexander neels visser

“funny cuz this shirt says L.A. woman but I’m just a dude in New York City 🙃 new YT video link in bio” @neelsvisser jonathan bellini

“Everything change from time to time, feels good to just accept and go with the flow! How is everyone doing this week? ❤️❤️👦🏼” @jouubellini king combs

“🌴C3” @kingcombs augusta alexander

“Got my ass kicked today…💦” @augusta_alexander cameron dallas

“whimy” @camerondallas manu rios

“all to you, by @stteveenn” @manurios xavier serrano

“What a dream island I discover in Mallorca! Coming again very soon 🌞” @xserrano9 matthew noszka

“JAX is back 🎥 #season3”  @matthew_noszka
elliot meeten

“Had such a great time shooting for @mmscene today! Unreal location and such a lovely team. Full story coming soon 📸” @elliotmeeten shawn mendes

“📷 @josiahvandien”  @shawnmendes troye sivan

“Classic instagay selfie as your 15 days till Bloom reminder” @troysivan jacob hankin

“Been back in the gym consistently again for a couple weeks now. Them 3 weeks of not training killed me!!! I’m baaaaaaack 💪🏼” @jacobhankin

“I’ve waited all my life, I can wait a little longer x” @thatfuckingluke iago botelho

“After show for @7huesmag& @princeandbond @bythiel by @diordavis 📸🤟🏻”  corentin huard

“Best way to end the trip ☺️
See you soon Turkey 🙏🏻🖤” @corentinhuard denis jovanovic

“Can u see the rainbow above me?🌈” @denisjovanovich edison fan

“One meeting after another, #exhausted . Gotta make some coins 💵” @edisonfanye toni mahfud

“🖤 realness is happiness. In times when you’re surrounded by nothing but yourself, nothing can bring you peace but yourself and those real vibes you get. 
If you won’t get it from somebody, learn to accept the sound of your feet walking away from things not meant for you. 👋🏾
We were driving for hours though #iceland and made a little stop on this beautiful location. It was freezing cold but I definitely were day dreaming all the time. Been shooting a campaign there so unfortunately I’ve only stayed for 3 days.. can’t wait to go back! 
Also this is actually a phone photo, which is unusual for me to post, but kinda like the moment! ^^” @tonimahfud ton heukels

“That awkward moment when the tour guide sits on your shoulder and starts eating your cookies #bali” @therealtonheukels

“Monday is my favourite day because that’s when things roll forward! 😎🤙 📸 @lillliellee” @fitbeny

